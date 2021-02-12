Comerica Bank Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after buying an additional 652,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.