Comerica Bank Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after buying an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after buying an additional 593,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after buying an additional 504,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after buying an additional 343,968 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

