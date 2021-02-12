Comerica Bank Has $3.64 Million Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 159,014 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Parsley Energy worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

