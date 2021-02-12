Comerica Bank Has $3.67 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $98.94 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

