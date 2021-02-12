Comerica Bank Has $3.81 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,830 shares of company stock worth $920,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

