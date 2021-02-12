Comerica Bank Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after acquiring an additional 484,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $6,363,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

