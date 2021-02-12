Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

