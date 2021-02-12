Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

