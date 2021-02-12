Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $7,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $7,409,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $7,326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $4,557,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $4,292,000.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

