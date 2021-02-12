Comerica Bank Purchases 2,722 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 73,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of AYI opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $135.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

