Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

