Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE ORI opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.