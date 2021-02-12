Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

