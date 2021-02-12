Comerica Bank Sells 1,179 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

MAN opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

