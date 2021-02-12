Comerica Bank Sells 14,505 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.05. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

