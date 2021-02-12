Comerica Bank Sells 1,798 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

