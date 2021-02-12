Comerica Bank Sells 2,702 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $318.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.66. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $321.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

