Comerica Bank Sells 4,633 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

