Comerica Bank Sells 5,238 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

