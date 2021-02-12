Comerica Bank Sells 6,610 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The AES by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The AES by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in The AES by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in The AES by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

