Comerica Bank Sells 9,913 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. Bank of America raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.