Comerica Bank Sells 9,974 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,727 shares of company stock worth $10,652,506. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.