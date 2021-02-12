Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,945. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

