Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBK. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.39 ($6.34).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.11 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

