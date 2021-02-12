Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.00 ($7.06) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.11 ($6.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.93. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

