Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

About Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank of the Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank of the Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.