Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sally A. Steele Sells 3,195 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CBU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 137,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.