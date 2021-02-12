Comparing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boston Scientific and Stryker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.18 $4.70 billion $1.58 24.60 Stryker $14.88 billion 6.19 $2.08 billion $8.26 29.70

Boston Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stryker. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 4 16 2 2.91 Stryker 2 6 14 1 2.61

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $42.65, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Stryker has a consensus price target of $228.61, suggesting a potential downside of 6.82%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Stryker.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57% Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77%

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

