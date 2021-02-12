Comparing Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 18.31% 38.26% 22.26% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Logitech International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, suggesting that its stock price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Logitech International and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 3 7 0 2.55 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logitech International presently has a consensus price target of $106.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Logitech International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Logitech International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logitech International and Storage Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $2.98 billion 6.65 $449.72 million $1.89 62.75 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Summary

Logitech International beats Storage Computer on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as steering wheels and flight sticks for gamers; video conferencing products, and controllers for video conferencing room solutions; portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; home entertainment controllers for smart home devices comprising lighting, thermostats and door locks, and home security cameras. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones brands. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

