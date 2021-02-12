Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.41

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 224396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,911 shares of company stock worth $2,040,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.