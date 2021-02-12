COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of COMPASS Pathways worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $49.98 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.