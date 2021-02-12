Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Holdings Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $277,462 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

