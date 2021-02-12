Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.97

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and traded as low as $60.55. Computer Services shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 2,375 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Computer Services stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

