Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0760 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $746,607.46 and approximately $44,282.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,449.21 or 1.00222340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.01165507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00361927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00228624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,497,297 coins and its circulating supply is 9,826,157 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

