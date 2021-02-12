ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,170,000 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the January 14th total of 49,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.16. 8,804,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

