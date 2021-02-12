Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

