Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 229.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. 16,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

