Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.74

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 45816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $814.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

