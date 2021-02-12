CONTRACOIN Trading 334.6% Higher Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 177.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 334.6% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $83,227.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00089885 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00289615 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018717 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006845 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,828,670 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

