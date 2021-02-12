Contrasting Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and Agenus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A Agenus $150.05 million 5.89 -$107.66 million ($0.80) -5.81

Vaxcyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vaxcyte and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.58%. Agenus has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.04%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A N/A N/A Agenus -192.56% N/A -97.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Agenus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists which is in clinical trial phase I for the dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody designed to deplete regulatory T cells which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; GS-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and TIGIT antibodies. In addition, it engages in the development of INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

