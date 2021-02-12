Contrasting Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Axos Financial.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.41% -10.75% -3.42% Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.30 $17.69 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.66 $183.44 million $3.10 14.52

Axos Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

