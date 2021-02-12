Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.56

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 13496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

