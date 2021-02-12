Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNVVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Convatec Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

CNVVY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Convatec Group has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

