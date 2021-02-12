Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,285 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Copart worth $52,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 486.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

