Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

