Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s share price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 28,349,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,315,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

