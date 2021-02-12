CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CoreLogic worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

