Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. TD Securities assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

OR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.