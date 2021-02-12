Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.10.

CG opened at C$13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.58.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

