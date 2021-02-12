Cormark Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$130.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.13.

TSU stock opened at C$110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$112.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

